NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven neighboring fire departments will soon sign an agreement that enables them to provide boundary support when responding to fires and emergencies.

The agreement provides emergency response from the closest appropriate fire unit, regardless of the municipal and service district.

“Faster response can significantly improve the outcome of incidents and could result in saving more lives and property,” said local fire officials.

Fire agencies from Charleston, North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St. John’s Fire District, Mount Pleasant, and the Isle of Palms each approved an interlocal agreement for automatic aid and response to provide mutual assistance during emergencies.

The seven departments will formally enter into the agreement during a special ceremony at the North Charleston Fire Museum on January 4.

“Our highest responsibility is to ensure a safe Charleston community. This agreement allows us to accomplish that, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries,” said Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia.

“Few areas of the country have the strength of a comprehensive response program as we do here in the Charleston area. We look forward to working with our partners for years to come,” said St. John’s Fire District Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer.

The agreement will result in years of work to develop identical or compatible procedures which will allow members of these seven fire departments to work together seamlessly during fire calls and other incidents, according to local fire officials.