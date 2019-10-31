7 new mumps cases confirmed on College of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston said seven new cases of the mumps were confirmed this week in the ongoing outbreak on campus.

That brings the total number to 18 reported cases at the college.

While many of these cases are no longer infectious, those who have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps should monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

“The College of Charleston remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases,” the college said in a Cougar Alert on Thursday.

College officials said there was no scenario which the campus would close due to the outbreak.

If you have never received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series.

Those who have not received the MMR vaccine are urged to visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician and bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.

Health officials say the vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed but will minimize the risk from future exposure.