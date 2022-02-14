7th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue happening late-February

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Bring out your furry best friends and enjoy great food and brews for a fun dog-and-kid-friendly event happening soon at Estuary Beans and Barley.

Lowcountry Dog Magazine and Hollywood Feed are partnering up for the 7th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue happened on February 26.

The event will have adoptable dogs and puppies on site from Berkeley Animal Center, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, Eunoia Rescue, and Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

My Big Fat Greek Truck and Estuary Brewery will be serving up tasty food and satisfying drinks, including a special brew, “Hair of the Lowcountry Dog.”





Attendees can also enjoy live music from Jeff Caldwell and New Ghost Town, enter a Pick-A-Prize raffle that supports rescues, and check out some local dog and craft vendors.

Organizers say that this is Lowcountry Dog’s “longest-running event” and it will be at a new location this year.

The event is free to attend and rescues will accept donations.

Estuary Beans and Barley is located at 3538 Meeks Farm Road.

More information can be found at lowcountrydog.com/events or the Eat, Drink & Rescue Facebook event page.