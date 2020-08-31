8 Boeing 787 Dreamliners grounded due to issue to part melded in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been grounded for inspection and repair.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Boeing found two manufacturing flaws involving the composite barrel sections that are melded together at the company’s plant in North Charleston.

Boeing said all other Dreamliners meet company standards for withstanding stress.

A source told Bloomberg that Boeing is analyzing data to see whether it needs to take any further action, including inspecting Dreamliners currently in use.