8 new mumps cases reported at College of Charleston bringing total number to 26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mumps outbreak continues to grow on the College of Charleston campus.

Eight new mumps cases have been confirmed in the past week, according to the school’s Emergency Management Team.

To date, there have been a total of 26 reported cases of the mumps at The College, with the vast majority no longer infectious.

The College of Charleston remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases.

Health officials at the school say if you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, you should monitor yourself for any possible symptoms.