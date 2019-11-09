$80 Million SC Aeronautical Training Center Opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials from all over the state of South Carolina gathered at Trident Technical College’s Thornley Campus to cut the ribbon for the South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center.

The $80 million building was designed to educate and serve people of all ages. TTC President Mary Thornley says that this building is a “game-changer.”

“This is not just a building, this is a building where we want to excite youngsters and school kids and teenagers and adults to rethink what the possibilities are,” says Thornley.

The three-story facility is located on Trident’s main campus and houses 22 classrooms and 25 training labs, and high-tech advanced manufacturing equipment; including 3D printers and programmable robotic equipment.

They estimate that around 5,370 students and 120 faculty and staff will use the facility annually.

Thornley says that the this building is not just a 218,000 square-foot space; that it’s going to widely impact the field of aeronautics.

“It will be used to train people to work in advanced manufacturing in the field of aeronautics, have a chance to have these good paying jobs with great promotional opportunities. This is a game changer for our region, not just for Trident Tech,” she says.

The space is now open and ready for student use.