8th annual Charleston Beer Week scheduled for October 29-Nov 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The eighth annual Charleston Beer Week is scheduled to take place October 29 through November 6, 2021.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday via social media, noting that more information would be forthcoming.

The fall date was selected so that guests could enjoy cooler — and hopefully drier — weather, as the hurricane season will have passed.

Over 30 local breweries will be represented at the event, alongside local vendors selling food and more.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

