8th Annual Oyster Roast and Silent/Live Auction benefitting the Carolina Children’s Charity

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You’re invited to the 8th Annual Oyster Roast benefitting the Carolina Children’s Charity.

The event will feature and live and silent auction at the Water’s Edge Cabana Bar in Mount Pleasant on February 20th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Officials with CCC say the event will benefit Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases.

Tickets for the event cost $20 in advance or $25 day of. Children 12 and under are free.

Those attending can enjoy oysters, pulled pork BBQ, Lowcountry Boil and a cash bar with happy hour from 4pm until 7pm.

Tickets: watersedgeoysterroast2020.eventbrite.com.