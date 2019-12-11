9 new mumps cases reported at the College of Charleston, total rises to 70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are now 70 cases of the mumps confirmed at the College of Charleston.

College officials say nine new cases were reported last week.

The outbreak at the school has been going on since September 17th, however, a majority of those cases are no longer infectious.

The College said it will continue to maintain a normal operating schedule despite the outbreak. People are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and get the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Mumps is an infectious virus passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. Health officials say while the incubation period is 12 to 25 days, symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

They generally cause mild symptoms in people who are immunized. Symptoms usually go away on their own; however, mumps is easily transmitted, and some people experience complications.