Charleston County 911 service restored following AT&T outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 911 service has been restored in Charleston County following an hours-long outage due to AT&T service issues.
The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center once again has service and residents can call 911 in the event of an emergency.
It is unclear whether service has been restored to other interrupted users.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
