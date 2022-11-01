CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ninth annual Charleston Beer Week is happening at venues across the Lowcountry.

48 craft beer-focused events will take place through November 7. Most events do not require tickets and are “pay-as-you-go,” meaning attendees can spend (and drink) to their liking.

Some events, such as the Hop Chef Competition and the SC Beer Mile Championship run require preregistration and tickets.

Other free and paid events include Beer Olympics, block parties, sports tournaments, and more.

Many of the events will benefit local charities such as the Lowcountry Food Bank, Dorchester Paws, The Undergarment Society, and Charleston WaterKeeper.

Click here for a full list of events and participating locations.