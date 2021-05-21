SC Red Cross disaster worker deploying to Louisiana following significant flooding

In this photo taken by a drone is an aerial view of the flooded Siegen Calais apartments Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Palmetto SC Region American Red Cross disaster worker is deploying to Louisiana to assist with flooding response.

Cynthia Fields of Goose Creek is currently the only volunteer being deployed, but the Red Cross says that additional volunteers could be deployed if necessary.

“Rounds of intense rain and strong to severe thunderstorms” have led to significant flooding in the south-central United States.

Fields will deploy on Saturday morning and help coordinate resources for those in need.