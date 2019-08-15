A $2.6M construction project is set to begin at Joint Base Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A $2.6 million construction project is set to begin Thursday at Joint Base Charleston.

The base is looking to improve security at Gate 4 on the Naval Weapons Station near Remount Road.

Construction will primarily take place between 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays through 5:00 a.m. on Mondays with a plan to wrap things up by October 7of 2019.

Appropriate signage and traffic controls will be in place to help drivers navigate safely through the construction zone. Possible traffic detours or delays may occur during the construction period.

All drivers passing through this area should slow-down for the safety of security forces, construction workers and base personnel.

The base said advance coordination has been made with local agencies to minimize disruptions.