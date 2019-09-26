A group from the Netherlands is addressing flooding in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A report regarding flooding in the Lowcountry is set to be released on Thursday.

In January, the City of Charleston began a partnership with Dutch Dialogues after Mayor Tecklenburg reached out to the Netherlands’s Embassy. Tecklenburg says since 1/3rd of the Netherlands is below sea level, input from the Dutch is essential in finding a solution for flooding in the Holy City.

The Dutch Dialogues will present their findings and recommendations for how we can mitigate the threat of water use it to enhance resident’s quality of life. The findings are based on months of study, research, and discussions with international, national, and local water management experts.

The Dutch are described as the world’s leading experts in flooding and drainage. Mayor Tecklenburg says while flooding cannot be fixed, the Dutch can help reduce the risk.

He believes that as a community, we have to look at drainage, infrastructure, governance, and understand that there isn’t just one solution.

“No pun intended, we’re all in this boat together here in the Charleston. Not just the City but the whole Lowcountry and all of our citizens can be a part of the solution for dealing with local drainage problems.” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

He explains that the Dutch have a different mindset about water; they don’t view it as an enemy. Instead, they believe you must respect it, make a place for it, and remember that every drop counts.

The final report will be given at the Gaillard Center at 6 p.m.