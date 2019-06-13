A new restaurant is coming to the Town of Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Plans are moving forward this week to renovate the Town of Ravenel Depot.

On Thursday, the town council will select one of the three bidders to work on the project.

The Depot is an old building near a railroad crossing in Ravenel. The town tells News 2 they hope to turn it into a museum following the renovations.

The renovation project will consist of building 60-feet of freight platforms on the Depot building, which was taken off when the depot was moved years ago.

The Depot is located on Highway 165 near the railroad crossing.

Town leaders say it is important to renovate the depot because of safety.

Meanwhile, a new restaurant is also in the works for Ravenel.

A Waffle House is currently in the planning stages.

Ravenel mayor Opal Baldwin says it would be built at the corner of Highway 17 and 165.

There is no word yet on when ground will be broken.