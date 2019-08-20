A resolution to prevent hate crimes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor is proposing a resolution asking county council to support H-3063. The hate crime bill was introduced by Representative Wendell Gilliard and currently sits in the South Carolina house.

Right now, South Carolina is one of five states in the country that does not have any laws on hate crimes. Pryor says hate crime legislation has been introduced several times in the state legislature but has never passed. He hopes the obtaining the county’s support on his resolution can change that.

“We all know hate crimes are on the rise, so we want to support our Statehouse and what they were doing.” Councilman Teddie Pryor

The resolution was suppose to be voted on last week, but it was tabled when some council members said they hadn’t read it and weren’t ready to vote.

County council does plan to discuss the resolution tonight.