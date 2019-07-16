A second community forum will discuss the effects of gentrification in ‘The Neck’ on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second forum on gentrification in ‘The Neck’ will happen Tuesday night. Charleston Promise Neighborhood’s Community Engagement Council is putting on the Tuesday’s event at Chicora Elementary School.

‘The Neck’ is the area made up of upper Charleston and lower North Charleston. At Tuesday night’s forum, the people who live in the ‘The Neck’ will have a chance to address issues they face through civic engagement.

Experts will also share their experiences and involvement with gentrification.

There will be two sessions during the forum. The goal is for more intimate conversations on politics and community organizing.

The CEO of the Charleston Promise Neighborhood said there will be plenty of resources available to address any questions you at home might have.

“This afternoon at Chicora Elementary school, we’re going to talk about what’s happening in the Charleston Promise Neighborhood,” CEO of the Charleston Promise Neighborhood, Sherrie Snipes-Williams said. “Specifically focused around gentrification. We’ll hear from the City of Charleston, folks from the City of North Charleston, the sustainability institute, and a number of other community organizations.”

People attending the event will have the opportunity to meet local and state politicians like State Representatives David J. Mack, Marvin Pendarvis, and Wendell Gaillard; North Charleston City Councilman Mike Brown; and Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Snipes-Williams said this forum will give residents a sense of clarity on what the future of the neighborhood looks like.

“So there are lots of folks that are moving in the area,” Snipes-Williams said. “Lots of change. Lots of growth. Some people might be being displaced, and so a lot of folks don’t know exactly what the long term plan is for the neighborhood. And so what we are wanting to do is to provide information and resources, so that folks can better navigate what’s happening in and around the community.”

Tuesday night’s forum will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chicora Elementary. This forum is free and open to the public.