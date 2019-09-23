A Solider’s Child offers a unique camp, experience aboard the USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown became a historic campground for the children of fallen service members over the weekend.

A Soldier’s Child foundation worked with The Citadel to offer 25 kids a unique experience aboard the World War 2 and Vietnam wartime ship.

Daryl Mackin, a Navy veteran and the founder of the non-profit organization said the children’s first night aboard the Yorktown was a special experience.

“They were quiet as they were watching video clips and reading, and they were going from place-to-place – it connected with them that it wasn’t just their dad or their mom that have been lost defending the freedoms; so many people who have gone before us. That was a connection point for them.”

A soldier’s child serves over 3,500 children from all 50 states.

There was also a special ceremony honoring the children at the Citadel football game on Saturday.