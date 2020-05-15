A ‘thank you’ flyover touches home for one pilot and nurse

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Joint Base Charleston showed their appreciation for healthcare workers and first responders by flying over many Charleston hospitals Friday.

The flyover was part of the U.S. Air Force’s operation: America Strong, to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Joint Base Charleston’s 437th and 315th airlift wings saluted medical professionals and first responders by flying over Lowcountry hospitals, but for one pilot and one nurse, the flyover was extra special.

Jessica Thiessen is a nurse on the COVID unit at Roper Saint Francis Healthcare. She says she doesn’t think she is any better then all of those who are volunteering and doing their part but today felt personal and special.

“It was kind of amazing and really special that we have that connection together and I’m sure that in Summerville my mom and dad are going to be really excited to see both their kids in this really special way, kind of bonded,” said Thiessen.

Thiessen says she has seen her brother fly so often she wasn’t expecting to get emotional, but she felt today was for her especially when she saw her brother wave from the plane.

“Knowing that we’re bonded that way and he can feel like he is saying thank you and for me to feel like hey that’s my brother.”

Major Andrew Vega is a pilot in the U.S. Air force. He says their family are all Summerville natives and still live in the area, so to support their community in this way is important to them all.

“And I’m glad to support her the way she supported me over all these years with my military service and support her in her medical service to our community,” said Vega.

Joint Base Charleston released a statement saying “Protecting our national security has taken a new shape. We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.”