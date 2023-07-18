HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition of a mobile home left abandoned along a road in the Hollywood community could begin this week.

The mobile home has been sitting on the side of Davison Road for weeks – in fact, the trailer has been there for so long, it now appears on Google Maps.

But after weeks of communication between residents and the towns of Hollywood and Ravenel, workers from Berry Demolition could begin tearing down the mobile home as early as Wednesday morning.

The demolition comes after the trailer’s owner signed an agreement with the Town of Ravenel, allowing for it to be demolished and removed from the roadside.

Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said the work could begin after the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Berry Demolition, who was hired by the two towns, has surveyed the area and is planning for demolition. An excavator is already in place and ready to begin the process.