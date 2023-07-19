HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 has been following the story of a mobile home that was left abandoned on the side of Davison Road in the Town of Hollywood for months.

Since our coverage, the towns of Ravenel and Ravenel have worked together on a plan to have the trailer demolished and removed from the roadside. That effort came to fruition on Wednesday when a crew leveled the structure.

What was once a mobile home quickly became a major concern to Hollywood residents. The so-called eye sore that sat along Davison Road was torn to rubble.

Residents in the area were happy to see it go as cars driving by would give an occasional cheer or honk amidst the sounds of demolition.

Mayor of Ravenel, Steve Tumbleston, took action on the trailer’s demolition following News 2’s initial coverage and said the cost of this demolition was standard and will be split between the two towns.

“We have a general fund for cleanup and beautification, and there was money it was money in the budget for that… it was $7,000 $7,500 something like that,” said Mayor Tumbleston.

Down the road, Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray had high spirits as well as she said this is a good example of collaboration between towns.

“It takes a village, Ravenel and Hollywood are like that village working together, so neighbors helping neighbors,” said Mayor Murray.

Roughly a week ago News 2 first spoke with the crew removing the trailer, Berry Demolition, they were just surveying the land at that point. But today they quickly got to work tearing down the trailer, and they said the process to do so shouldn’t take long.

“By the end of the day, we should have a good portion of it done… they expeditated it a little bit … we’re able to squeeze the job in so it all worked out well,” said Mark and Nick Berry with Berry Demolition.

Resident Jerry Gray who told News 2 about this trailer said he’s thankful to have responsive city leaders.

“Kudos to the mayor of Ravenel and the other thing is props to you guys at News 2, I now figure out I can really count on News 2,” said Gray.

Mayor Tumbelston says he expects this to be the first of many improvement projects with Mayor Murray.