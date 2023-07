MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned trailer early Tuesday morning in the South Santee area.

Credit: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a structure fire at 757 Bunker Hill Road off South Santee Road around 5:00 a.m.

AMFD extinguished the abandoned single-wide trailer fire by 5:21 a.m.

No injuries are reported.