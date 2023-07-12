HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that was left abandoned along Davison Road in the Town of Hollywood has been a source of frustration for some neighbors. After calling on town leaders to have the building removed – it’s finally happening.

Jerry Gray, who lives nearby, tells News 2 that after weeks of contacting officials, the towns of Hollywood and Ravenel will hire a local business to demolish the mobile home.

“They are waiting for the contractor to come back and give them a proposal, then legally dot the I’s and cross the t’s to make sure the owner of the home is okay with that action and that there is no liability against the two,” he said. “Very, very optimistic that with a little bit of caution, this thing is ultimately going to go away, and we won’t need to talk about it anymore.”

People who live in the area started to express their concerns after Charleston County posted a “do not occupy” sign on the side of the trailer. Neighbors also say the building is unsightly and could pose a threat to the environment.

The company that plans to demolish the trailer told News 2 the work could begin this week.

“Probably two to three days once we get started on it- just moving equipment here, taking our time getting unloaded, and getting things out of the way so we’re not in the way of traffic. But as far as getting a dumpster here … two to three days, probably, to finish it up,” said Mark and Nick Berry from Berry Demolition.

Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray told News 2 on Friday that she is willing to work with whoever it takes to get the building removed.

It’s unclear how much removal of the abandoned trailer could cost the towns of Hollywood and Ravenel.