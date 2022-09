CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It is an age-old question: “Where should we go out to eat?”

With so many options in and around Charleston, it can be hard to know where to start and where to go next.

If you’re a local stuck in a restaurant rut, a first-time visitor, or simply cannot decide where to go, try using the alphabet method to pick a place to dine.

We’ve compiled a few of our favorites, but this list is by no means exhaustive: