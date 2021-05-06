Academic Magnet, Buist students advance to National History Day competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from two Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools are advancing in the National History Day competition after winning at the state level.

The competition’s theme this year was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” The goal of the program is to engage students “in historical research and analysis while developing essential skills.”

At the end of the competition, students present their research in the form of a paper, website, documentary, performance, or exhibit.

Abar and Dickinson

Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) juniors Oliver Abar and Augustus Dickinson created a group website called ‘Daniel Webster.’ The team was led by AMHS teacher Kimberly Zerbst.

Abar said that competing in National History Day enabled he and Dickinson “to hone and perfect [their] skills at historical thinking and reasoning.”

Oakman, Kagan, and Bosier

Avery Bosier, Daniel Kagan, and Jack Oakman at Buist produced a documentary titled “Key to US Victory in WWII,” which highlighted the role of the Navajo Code Talkers. Teacher Liz Good oversaw the project.

Bosier said that she enjoys NHD because it is “a great way to learn about different ways of communication.” Kagan said that he was able to gain an in-depth understanding of a foreign language through the project. Oakman said that he enjoyed NHD because it gave him “a creative way to learn.”