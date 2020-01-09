Academic Magnet one of 10 schools statewide named to SIC Honor Roll

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time since 2017, a Charleston County School District (CCSD) school made the South Carolina School Improvement Council (SIC) Honor Roll!

Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) in North Charleston was one of only ten schools statewide to receive the distinction, which recognizes “their significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education.”

One school from the Honor Roll will be chosen to receive the Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence in March.

Catherine Spencer, principal of AMHS, said that they focused on the middle to high school transition process as it was an “area of concern where they felt they could take the lead and orchestrate positive change.”

Go Raptors!!!