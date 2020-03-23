Access to Sullivan’s Island will be restricted starting Monday morning

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday morning, the Town of Sullivan’s Island will start restricting access to the island in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

These new measures will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. over the course of the next 14 days. Starting Monday morning, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department will be conducting checkpoints at SC-703 near the entrance of the Island to allow people entry.

Through April 6th, access onto the island will apply to residents, service workers, contractors, delivery services, medical service providers, caregivers and the like.

If you live on Sullivan’s Island, you’ll need the following to gain entry:

Driver’s license

Sullivan’s Island windshield decal

OR proof of property of ownership

Employees of local businesses, including but not limited to, restaurants, retail establishments, and real estate firms will need the following:

Proof of purpose

Business license

OR other documentation to establish a need to access

Guests must be accompanied on to the Island by residents.

Those who do not follow the rules set forth will be punishable as ‘Disorderly Conduct.’