Accident email exposes private information for 824 Charleston County employees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An accidental email exposed private information for more than 800 Charleston County employees in early August.

County spokesman Shawn Smetana said a human resources employee inadvertently sent out an email on August 6th containing that private information.

Details included names, dates of birth, social security numbers, gender, salaries, hire dates, whether eligible or not eligible for retiree healthcare, and whether employees are active or inactive to a former employees’ personal e-mail address.

The names included 824 former and current employees.

No other personal identifying or confidential information – such as bank account numbers – were released.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the situation on Friday, August 9th.

Smetana said county staff is working to alert employees whose information was included in the e-mail. They also alerted the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies about the incident.

The employee who sent the email by accident will be subject to the disciplinary process.