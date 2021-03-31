Acting U.S. Attorney for SC offers tips to stay safe online

Unlike Nicolas and Natalie Santiago, many school children in Tijuana don’t have laptops or Wi-Fi connectivity for distance learning. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of S.C., M. Rhett DeHart, on Wednesday offered a list of tips to keep families safe online.

The announcement comes after the recent sentencing of a Cheraw man for sending “obscene material” to a minor.

According to DeHart, children should:

Keep your accounts private.

Do not accept requests from strangers. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be selective about the information and pictures you share online. Know and assume that any content you create online – texts, photos and/or videos – can and will be made public, permanently. Nothing “disappears” online. Once you send something, you have no control over where it goes.

Understand that people can pretend to be anything/anyone online and that images can be altered or stolen.

Be suspicious and stop communicating if you meet someone on one app, and they ask you to move to a different platform.

If you feel overwhelmed or victimized, do not hesitate to ask for help, including that of law enforcement. Do not feel ashamed to report crimes.

Immediately report anything you may believe is illegal to your local police department or to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or https://tips.fbi.gov.

Parents should: