Acting U.S. Attorney for SC offers tips to stay safe online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of S.C., M. Rhett DeHart, on Wednesday offered a list of tips to keep families safe online.
The announcement comes after the recent sentencing of a Cheraw man for sending “obscene material” to a minor.
According to DeHart, children should:
- Keep your accounts private.
- Do not accept requests from strangers. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
- Be selective about the information and pictures you share online. Know and assume that any content you create online – texts, photos and/or videos – can and will be made public, permanently. Nothing “disappears” online. Once you send something, you have no control over where it goes.
- Understand that people can pretend to be anything/anyone online and that images can be altered or stolen.
- Be suspicious and stop communicating if you meet someone on one app, and they ask you to move to a different platform.
- If you feel overwhelmed or victimized, do not hesitate to ask for help, including that of law enforcement. Do not feel ashamed to report crimes.
Parents should:
- Openly communicate with your children about online activity and possible victimization.
- Place limits on internet use and consider shutting down Wi-Fi overnight.
- Know and maintain passwords to phones, tablets, and computers.
- Spot check phones, tablets and computers and know what apps are being used and what is being downloaded.
- Ensure social media settings are set at the strictest level possible.
- Monitor who is in communication with your child and what is being said.
- Immediately report anything you may believe is illegal to your local police department or to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or https://tips.fbi.gov.