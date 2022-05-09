CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday made three additional arrests in connection with multiple April 25 fights at Septima P. Clark Academy.

Nevaeh Middleton, 18, and Nivea Bennett, 18, were both arrested on four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies responded to the school after multiple fights were reported.

According to an affidavit, Middleton and Bennett were both captured on social media footage “yelling remarks, encouraging a fight and then also stopping a fight to examine the involved students.”

Both girls turned themselves in to authorities.

Their arrests come after another student, Arielle Zellous, 18, was arrested on six charges including resisting arrest, assault, and battery third degree, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

CCSO said that another juvenile was charged with third-degree assault and battery, and resisting arrest. The juvenile was released on a custodial promise.