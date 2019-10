NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are planning to take an Uber or Lyft to and from the Charleston International Airport, you will not be hit with another service fee.

The Aviation Authority Board approved a $3.25 fee last month which will be added to all rideshares dropping off at the airport.

This fee will be in addition to the already established pick-up fee from the airport that was put in place back in 2015.