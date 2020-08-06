Additional suspect arrested in connection to July Waffle House shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Sheriff’s Office (NCPD) announced on Thursday the arrest of an additional suspect in connection to a shooting that took place at a Waffle House in July.

Deon Antonio Michael Frasier (21) is being charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office records, Frasier was recently released from serving nearly four years in jail on charges including possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle (2), murder, and possession of cocaine.

He was arrested in August of 2016 and released on January 25, 2020.

Frasier has possession of a stolen vehicle charges from May and June of 2016, and possession of cocaine charges from May of 2016.