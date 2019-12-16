Adopting Animals at Christmas Time

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – It’s that time of year where you might find a gift on your child’s wish list that has a wagging tail or whiskers.
Before you buy a gift that barks or meows you may want to consider the responsibilities that come with that kind of present.
Charleston Animal society says every year they see lots of people looking for that perfect furry addition to their family.
Unfortunately, they also say they’ve seen people return the animal after the holidays.
Time, commitment and finances are all things that come along with that kind of living breathing present.
To make sure the animal goes to a good home, the animal society works with adopters.
The type of home and even the ages of those living in it are factors they need to know to correctly match an animal with an owner.
“We don’t want to give someone a big 100 lb bull dog when they have a toddler in the home. We are going to work with people we are going to help them understand that it’s important that they get what fits into their lifestyle,” says Kay Hyman of the Charleston Animal Society.
Currently the Charleston Animal Society is waiving fees for adult cats and dogs that are one year or older.
If you adopt between the 23rd you can opt to have your animal delivered to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.