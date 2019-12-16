Adopting Animals at Christmas Time

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – It’s that time of year where you might find a gift on your child’s wish list that has a wagging tail or whiskers.​

Before you buy a gift that barks or meows you may want to consider the responsibilities that come with that kind of present. ​

Charleston Animal society says every year they see lots of people looking for that perfect furry addition to their family. ​

Unfortunately, they also say they’ve seen people return the animal after the holidays. ​

Time, commitment and finances are all things that come along with that kind of living breathing present. ​

To make sure the animal goes to a good home, the animal society works with adopters. ​

The type of home and even the ages of those living in it are factors they need to know to correctly match an animal with an owner. ​

“We don’t want to give someone a big 100 lb bull dog when they have a toddler in the home. We are going to work with people we are going to help them understand that it’s important that they get what fits into their lifestyle​,” says Kay Hyman of the Charleston Animal Society.

Currently the Charleston Animal Society is waiving fees for adult cats and dogs that are one year or older. ​

If you adopt between the 23rd you can opt to have your animal delivered to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.