Adoptions urgently needed at Charleston Animal Shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Shelter (CAS) on Thursday issued an urgent plea for adoptions to the community as the shelter works to make room for 50 dogs rescued from a crisis in the Midlands.

According to CAS, 50 dogs that were living in the same house were brought into a Midlands shelter unequipped to handle the capacity, with only two employees to care for over 100 dogs.

Shelters across the state are being asked to assist with the situation by taking in one or more of the rescued dogs.

CAS is working to take as many dogs as possible, but must hopes to get some of their existing dogs adopted to make room for more of the dogs from the Midlands.

CAS President and CEO Joe Elmore explained that the Midlands shelter “is at the breaking point, and we all need to step up and help these animals.”

Adoptable animals can be viewed at this link, and CAS is open weekdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 2455 Remount Road.