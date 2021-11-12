Aerial surveillance, defense company invests $14.7M in new Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company tasked with engineering and manufacturing surveillance drones used for national defense is opening a facility on Johns Island.

Barzan Aeronautical, LLC, is a Qatari-owned, U.S.- based company that works on “aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.”

The company “works with U.S. and NATO governments, along with top national defense and aviation companies, to support the deployment of aerial ISR systems for defense, security, and environmental use.”

A $14.7 million investment is expected to bring 34 new jobs to the area.

Barzan Aeronautical, LLC CEO John Hardwick said that Charleston was chosen because of “the talented workforce, strategic location, and welcoming pro-growth business climate.”

The facility, located at 2744 Fort Trenholm Road, is expected to be operational by late 2022.

