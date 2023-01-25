CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show.

On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Justin Knight, 32, arrived at the home around 4:00 a.m. when he allegedly hit the victim in the face after an argument. He then went to his vehicle to grab a handgun and shot three rounds at the residence.

At the residence, deputies found two bullet holes in a parked Chevrolet Impala. Deputies also found a bullet projectile inside the truck of the vehicle.

Knight was identified as an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants, affidavits read.

He was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.