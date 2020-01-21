Affidavit: Man stole more than $37K in items from magistrate judge’s home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a magistrate judge’s home and stealing more than $37,000 worth of items.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, Judge James Gosnell told officers he left for a camping trip on Thursday, January 16th and said when he returned, he found several items missing from his home.

Those items included two Apple computers, a Nike shoebox filled with Rolexes, silver flatware, vintage coins and security cameras.

Gosnell told officers his nephew had access to his home while he was away for the weekend.

The nephew told authorities he had left the residence on January 17th and did not return until 18th, at which time he said he noticed “stuff seemed different at the residence,” and said he noticed that the garage was also not fully closed as he left it.

According to an affidavit, Gosnell’s nephew admitted to having two friends at the home on 1/17. One of those friends was the suspect, 22-year-old Brice Johnson.

Brice Johnson

He told police Johnson as wearing a red NBA jacket while he was at the home.

After later reviewing surveillance footage, Johnson was seen wearing the same jacket while carrying items through the living room. It happened after Gosnell’s nephew said he had left the time.

The surveillance footage also shows Johnson and two other suspects enter the home through the garage.

Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.