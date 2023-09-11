CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) and the Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) are teaming up to provide free after-school food at select Charleston County libraries.

Starting September 11, free meals and snacks will be available to children ages 5 to 18 through the LCFB’s Kids Café program.

The equal opportunity program offers a range of hot dinners, cold dinners, and snacks Mondays through Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at select libraries.

Hot suppers will be offered at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library at 5130 Highway 165.

Cold suppers will be served at the Main Library at 68 Calhoun Street and the Keith Summey North Charleston Library at 3503 Rivers Avenue.

After-school snacks will be offered at the Dorchester Road Library at 6325 Dorchester Road and the Hurd/St. Andrews Library at 1735 N. Woodmere Drive.

CCPL’s Otranto Road and John’s Island libraries will offer snacks from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Baxter-Patrick James Island Library has established an after-school food program not affiliated with the Lowcountry Food Bank. The library, located at 1858 South Grimball Road, will offer snacks Mondays through Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As of September, the programs are scheduled to end on May 17, 2024.