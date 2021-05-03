After seeing kids playing basketball with milk crate, North Charleston officers get them real hoop

NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is highlighting an officer who took a little time to connect with youth in the community.

While responding to a call, Corporal Wilcome with NCPD noticed kids playing basketball with a milk crate.

The department said she contacted a lieutenant about getting them a real basketball goal.

After reaching out to the Walmart on Dorchester Road, the store agreed to donate a basketball goal to the kids.

“We are thankful for our partnerships and helping out the community with their assistance,” the department said in a Facebook post.

