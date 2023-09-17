CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officials say several streets are closed following significant rainfall in Charleston County Sunday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence says unsettled conditions will continue through Sunday night as another round of rainfall enters the Charleston area.

“Some areas have already seen two inches of rain,” Lawrence said.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected in the area.

Lawrence says flooding will continue to be an issue with this amount of rainfall.

The Charleston Police Department and the City of Charleston have reported flooding at:

Huger Street and King Street.

Morrison Drive (Romney Street to Huger Street).

The Market area.

Washington Street (Calhoun Street Lauren Street).

Broad Street at Lockwood Drive.

NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

A flood advisory is in place until 7:30 p.m. in Charleston.

Count on 2 for updates.