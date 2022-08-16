CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday sent a letter to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees regarding complaints the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

It comes after parents complained that the school district violated FOIA by failing to provide notice of agenda items for meetings that were held on July 18, 2022.

In his letter addressed to CCSD Board Chairman Eric Mack, Attorney General Wilson called on the board to explain its action and provide information on the meetings that took place on that date.

“If these materials confirm that a FOIA violation occurred—which appears to be the case based upon the allegations presented—we strongly urge you to reschedule the prior committee and board meetings, publish agendas in advance of those meetings, and revote in compliance with the relevant FOIA provisions,” said AG Wilson. “Additionally, if these materials indicate that FOIA has been violated, this Office is prepared to take further legal action.”

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County School District for comment. We are waiting to hear back.