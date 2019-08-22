AICUZ Study looks into aircraft noise patterns at Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new study commissioned by Joint Base Charleston could lead to smarter land development in the Lowcountry.

The Air Installations Compatible Use Zones Study (AICUZ) takes a look at the patterns of noise created by Joint Base Charleston’s aircraft. The study doesn’t include commercial aircraft; only military.

Their main concerns are aviation safety, noise, and land development.

The Airforce Civil Engineer Center in San Antonio, Texas was commissioned for the study. AICUZ Program Manager April Gray says a lot went into the research process.

“They look at everything from operations in general to tracks that pilots fly,” says Gray. “We do a data collection, we talk to a lot of people about what they’re experiencing as far as noise goes and also focus on the base.” April Gray, AICUZ Program Manager

The study’s findings can now be used as a tool for land development. Joint Base Charleston’s Commander Colonel Terrence Adams thinks this is a great opportunity for city officials.

“This study will be just one data point where they can perhaps use and say ‘maybe I wouldn’t build a school in this area or a housing complex but maybe put some warehouse space or some industrial space,” says Adams. Colonel Terrence Adams, JBC Commander

The team believes that the Air Force’s policies of promoting public health, safety, and general welfare are reaffirmed with the AICUZ Study.

Moving forward, the team hopes that residents and officials will see their dedication to the community.

If you’d like to see the full study’s PDF, click here for the JBC website.