CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport announced Thursday new nonstop flights from Charleston to Toronto, Canada.

Air Canada is boosting its North American network and added Charleston as a nonstop destination.

Officials with Charleston International Airport said the daily international service to and from Toronto International Airport (YYZ) will begin on March 28, 2024.

“Charleston International Airport is delighted to welcome the addition of Toronto as an international destination, made possible by the introduction of Air Canada’s daily flights providing a seamless link between Canada’s largest metropolitan area and the Charleston Lowcountry. Not only does the new service connect two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide, renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route offers customers unmatched travel options and conveniences, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business,” said Elliott Summey, Executive Director and CEO at Charleston International Airport.

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation Operation AC8629 Toronto (YYZ) Charleston (CHS) 6:40 p.m. 8:58 p.m. Daily Year-round, begins March 28 AC8628 Charleston (CHS Toronto (YYZ) 10:00 a.m. 12:21 p..m. Daily Year-round, begins, March 29

This will be South Carolina’s only daily nonstop international flight.