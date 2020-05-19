Airbnb warns guests not to throw parties at listings in Charleston

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a tablet in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Airbnb is warning guests about throwing parties at properties in Charleston ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The company offers a platform for owners to list their properties as vacation rentals.

In the past, Airbnb has empowered its hosts to set their own house rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities but decided to stop in with new rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Public health must come first,” said Airbnb in a press release Tuesday. “We have previously announced that we will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings.”

That includes Charleston.

“While Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the gradual easing of some COVID-19 restrictions, he has continued to emphasize and mandate social distancing, meaning our new policy will continue to prohibit any type of party at an Airbnb listing in Charleston until further notice.”

Airbnb said guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Charleston Airbnb listing will be banned from using the service.

The company will also be cooperating with Charleston Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates.

“We have reinforced this policy by temporarily disabling the “event-friendly” search filter, which is typically used so that guests can seek out venues for responsible parties and gatherings,” said Airbnb. “We continue to temporarily remove the “parties and events allowed” rule from the House Rules of any Charleston listings that formerly authorized parties.”