Alabaster the rare albino alligator at SC Aquarium experiencing ‘health issues’

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Aquarium stated that Alabaster, the albino alligator has been experiencing some health issues.

According to the Facebook post, health issues include a disinterest in food and a skin rash. The husbandry team and vet staff are actively engaged in his care and doing everything they can to figure out what’s going on.

Officials stated that they will continue to keep everyone updated but in the meantime, you can send out some positive vibes for our favorite Gator.

Alabaster the albino alligator has been experiencing health issues, including disinterest in food and a skin rash. Our…

Posted by South Carolina Aquarium on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss