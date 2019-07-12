Alabaster the rare albino alligator at SC Aquarium experiencing ‘health issues’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Aquarium stated that Alabaster, the albino alligator has been experiencing some health issues.

According to the Facebook post, health issues include a disinterest in food and a skin rash. The husbandry team and vet staff are actively engaged in his care and doing everything they can to figure out what’s going on.

Officials stated that they will continue to keep everyone updated but in the meantime, you can send out some positive vibes for our favorite Gator.