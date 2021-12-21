Aldersgate church opening warming shelter Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Wednesday will open its warming shelter for the first time this season.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to drop into the thirties in Charleston.

The shelter, located at 1444 Remount Road, can hold up to 75 people.

Admission for men, women, and children will be from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Dinner will be served Wednesday evening and breakfast will be served before the shelter closes at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

CARTA will provide transportation to the shelter.

Pets are not allowed.