Aldersgate opening warming shelter Sunday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open its warming shelter for those needing a warm place to sleep Sunday night.

The shelter is located 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Registration will occur between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the shelter closing the next morning at 7 a.m.

The shelter will provide overnight lodging for guests along with hot showers, warm clothes, and toiletries. Pets are not allowed into the shelter.

There is a 75-person occupant limit, and guests are advised to arrive early as the shelter operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MUSC will provide COVID-19 screenings for all guests prior to entry into the shelter.

