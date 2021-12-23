Aldersgate Warming Shelter opening Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open its warming shelter for the second time this season on Thursday night as temperatures in Charleston are expected to dip into the mid to low thirties.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road and transportation is available via CARTA route 13.

Registration will go from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. unless previous arrangements have been made.

Guests will be provided a shower, warm clothes, and toiletries.

A 40-person capacity is in place to ensure there is enough room for social distancing. Guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entry.

Masks are required at all times with the exceptions of showering, eating, and sleeping.