Aldersgate Warming Shelter to open Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open its warming shelter Friday, January 7 as the temperature is expected to dip into the low 30’s.

Capacity is limited to 75 men, women, and children. No pets are allowed.

Registration will be from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Dinner will be served in the evening and breakfast will be served Saturday morning before the shelter closes at 7:00 a.m.

CARTA will provide free transportation to the shelter, which is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

