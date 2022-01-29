Aldersgate Warming Shelter to open Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open its warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep as temperatures drop Saturday night.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Registration will occur between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the shelter closing the following morning at 7 a.m.

The shelter will provide safe overnight lodging for guests along with hot showers, warm clothes, and toiletries. Pets are not allowed into the shelter.

Those who need transportation will need to board Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

There is a 75-person occupancy limit, and guests are advised to arrive early as the shelter operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MUSC will provide COVID-19 screenings for all guests, prior to entry into the shelter.